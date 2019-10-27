BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Cut to $46.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wedbush from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim set a $50.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $70.07.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $278.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.49 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CEO Greg Trojan bought 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $474,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Deitchle bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

