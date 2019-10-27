Bitblocks Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 27th. During the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitblocks has a total market cap of $56,492.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00033311 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00071832 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 104% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001557 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00097424 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,498.24 or 1.00075430 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002189 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 162,575,170 coins and its circulating supply is 117,736,710 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

