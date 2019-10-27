BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Cut to $77.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price objective lowered by Nomura from $93.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BMRN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush set a $128.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.19. 1,628,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,689. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average of $79.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $101.72. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -215.73 and a beta of 1.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.78 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $279,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,009.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

