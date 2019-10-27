Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHVN. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 17.3% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 544,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,832,000 after purchasing an additional 80,096 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 121.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 457,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

BHVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

In other news, insider Elyse Stock sold 17,700 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $797,739.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,739. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.65 per share, for a total transaction of $188,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,587,601 shares in the company, valued at $97,423,177.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,283,747 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,316. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.74. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.86.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by ($0.26). Analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.