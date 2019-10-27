BidaskClub Upgrades United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NASDAQ USLM traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.00. 9,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,839. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.17. The company has a market cap of $450.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.54. United States Lime & Minerals has a twelve month low of $68.20 and a twelve month high of $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 11.68.
United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.95 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 8.84%.
United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.
See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.