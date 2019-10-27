BidaskClub Upgrades United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ USLM traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.00. 9,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,839. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.17. The company has a market cap of $450.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.54. United States Lime & Minerals has a twelve month low of $68.20 and a twelve month high of $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 11.68.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.95 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,021,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.