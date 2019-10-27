BidaskClub Upgrades Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) to “Hold”

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.66.

NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $17.02. 4,136,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,713. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.13 and a beta of -0.03.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 339.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

