BidaskClub Upgrades Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,074. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.66 million, a PE ratio of 144.60 and a beta of 1.39. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $7.84.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.39 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 23.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,529,000 after buying an additional 3,825,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 35.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,560,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,802,000 after buying an additional 940,198 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth about $5,204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Digital Turbine by 50.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 929,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 310,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth about $2,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

