BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Announces Earnings Results

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.05 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BGCP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

