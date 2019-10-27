B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Position Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in B&G Foods by 9.7% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 28,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 11.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in B&G Foods by 9.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Deann L. Brunts purchased 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $47,127.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,722.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BGS. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $15.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 102.70%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

