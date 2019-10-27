Bfsg LLC Trims Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.1% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $234.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $238.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.51.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.