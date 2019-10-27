Bfsg LLC Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MA opened at $270.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $293.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.56, for a total transaction of $2,040,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,969,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,294,597,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $270.09 per share, with a total value of $468,606.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,103 shares of company stock valued at $37,743,869 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

