Bfsg LLC Has $8.14 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,207 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.66 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.03 and a 12-month high of $110.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

