Bfsg LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,600,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,068,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,492,791,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chevron by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,023,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2,073.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,852,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $118.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.36 and a 200-day moving average of $120.21. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $223.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $1,754,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,306.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

