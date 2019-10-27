Bfsg LLC Acquires Shares of 41,754 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 213.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $72.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $313,670.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.10.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.