Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a sell rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.44.

NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.27. 9,551,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,689,377. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.25. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $19.57.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,836 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 416,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 211,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

