Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.56.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

BDX stock opened at $244.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.21. Becton Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $264.74. The company has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP James C. Lim sold 9,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total transaction of $2,450,565.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,041 shares in the company, valued at $8,707,294.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total transaction of $347,618.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,249 shares of company stock worth $9,616,803 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

