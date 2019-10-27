Beach Point Capital Management LP Has $10.25 Million Stake in Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 705,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,624 shares during the quarter. Cumulus Media accounts for 3.9% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned approximately 4.91% of Cumulus Media worth $10,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 580.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 306,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 261,680 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 87,927 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 495,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,524 shares during the period.

CMLS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on Cumulus Media and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

In other news, major shareholder Sp Signal Manager, Llc sold 31,000 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $450,120.00. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMLS opened at $13.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Cumulus Media Inc has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $279.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.13 million. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 8.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cumulus Media Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

