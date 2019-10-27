Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris by 19.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris by 500.0% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in L3Harris by 246.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHX opened at $200.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.12. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $123.24 and a twelve month high of $217.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. L3Harris had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris news, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total transaction of $27,439,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.80 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,800 shares of company stock worth $2,402,722 and have sold 511,068 shares worth $108,033,097. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of L3Harris to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.25.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

