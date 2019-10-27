Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $423,000 Position in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,482 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CBS by 57.1% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in CBS by 70.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CBS by 4.4% during the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in CBS by 96.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CBS by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBS alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBS. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CBS from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of CBS from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CBS from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CBS from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.76.

Shares of CBS stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. CBS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.08 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. CBS had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CBS Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

CBS Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS).

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.