Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 3,076 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 68,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $64.69.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.2516 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

