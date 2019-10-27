Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 291 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 23,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period.

Shares of FIDU stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17.

