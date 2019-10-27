Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Reduces Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 29,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 44,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $234.38 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $238.99. The company has a market cap of $256.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.51.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. ValuEngine downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Home Depot from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

