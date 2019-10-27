Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) Shares Gap Up to $0.73

Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.74, but opened at $0.73. Basic Energy Services shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 1,035,475 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Basic Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.16). Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 50.17% and a negative net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that Basic Energy Services Inc will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 53,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $70,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,183,164 shares of company stock worth $1,013,627 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Basic Energy Services by 216.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Basic Energy Services by 73.1% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Basic Energy Services by 10,697.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 35,516 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Basic Energy Services during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Basic Energy Services by 284.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 42,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

