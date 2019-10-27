Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €72.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €72.00 ($83.72) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Baader Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €67.03 ($77.95).

BAS opened at €70.62 ($82.12) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €63.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €63.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Basf has a one year low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a one year high of €74.61 ($86.76).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

