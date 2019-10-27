Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Shares Up 12.5% After Earnings Beat

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) shares shot up 12.5% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $59.56 and last traded at $59.44, 476,356 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 123% from the average session volume of 213,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.83.

The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.42 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

In related news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $51,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marian Acker sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $270,369.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,757 shares of company stock worth $445,632 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,045,000 after acquiring an additional 114,410 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 923,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,024,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 665,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 493,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 443,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,969,000 after acquiring an additional 46,995 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Barnes Group Company Profile (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

