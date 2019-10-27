Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) to report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. Barings BDC posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 127.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 152.61%. The business had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 million.

BBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Shares of BBDC remained flat at $$10.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 60,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,369. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In related news, Director John Switzer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in Barings BDC by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 252,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter worth $134,214,000. Cliffwater LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter worth $2,243,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter worth $6,254,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 1.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 919,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

