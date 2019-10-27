Barclays Trims Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Target Price to $89.00

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Godaddy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Godaddy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.40. 1,193,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Godaddy has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $82.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.42. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.81, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Godaddy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $737.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Godaddy will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 449 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $28,224.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,524,451.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $52,921.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,543.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,653 shares of company stock valued at $490,389 in the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,853,000 after acquiring an additional 109,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

