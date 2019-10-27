Barclays Raises F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $170.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised F5 Networks from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an inline rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.42.

F5 Networks stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.55. 1,186,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.19. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $121.36 and a 1 year high of $190.08.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.04. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $193,543.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,787.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Mcmillan sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $290,199.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,345. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 326.9% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 39,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 126,695 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 59.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 158,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after purchasing an additional 58,788 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 3.4% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,363 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in F5 Networks by 27.8% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

