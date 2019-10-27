Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BOH stock opened at $86.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $63.64 and a twelve month high of $88.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.03 and a 200-day moving average of $82.22.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

