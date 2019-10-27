Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BOH stock opened at $86.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $63.64 and a twelve month high of $88.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.03 and a 200-day moving average of $82.22.
