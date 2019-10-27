Bank of America Trims BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Target Price to $6.00

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BB. Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Pi Financial initiated coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.60 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of BlackBerry from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.55.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of BB opened at $5.22 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). BlackBerry had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 53.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 440,775 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 23.8% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 4,916,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,678,000 after purchasing an additional 944,746 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the second quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 21.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 534,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 95,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 32.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.