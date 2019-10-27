Bank of America Lowers eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $42.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered eBay from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered eBay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on eBay and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered eBay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.04.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 14,034,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057,932. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.41. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Murphy bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $232,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $398,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,753,621.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,688 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,581 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 66.7% in the third quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 96,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 38,595 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 778,659 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,549 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 187.5% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 231,195 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 150,769 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,063,604 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $41,459,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 20,065 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

