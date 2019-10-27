Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Codexis were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Codexis by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,202,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,028,000 after purchasing an additional 145,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Codexis by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,592,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,786,000 after purchasing an additional 184,476 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Codexis by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,098,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,676,000 after purchasing an additional 178,935 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Codexis by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Codexis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,016 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Codexis alerts:

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $83,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,393.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $262,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,031.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $634,300. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.59 million, a P/E ratio of -63.43 and a beta of -0.07. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.26.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.