Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $12,435,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $49.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average is $49.04.

