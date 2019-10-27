Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,085 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.23% of Intrepid Potash worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,826,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,216,000 after buying an additional 17,316 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 25.9% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 49,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 49.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 27,166 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,188,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 57,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 8.3% during the second quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 152,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Lt acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh E. Harvey, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 231,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,269.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 121,896 shares of company stock worth $364,099 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

IPI stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $4.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $62.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IPI shares. ValuEngine raised Intrepid Potash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Intrepid Potash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.92.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

