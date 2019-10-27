Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.27% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $71.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.76 million.

TBBK traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.02. 243,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,708. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $576.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

