Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 92.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,217 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 11.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 21.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the second quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CIB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Santander upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bancolombia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

CIB stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average is $50.09. Bancolombia SA has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $55.40.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Research analysts predict that Bancolombia SA will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

