Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 18th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th.
Shares of BLX opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $819.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.20.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $29.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Company Profile
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.
