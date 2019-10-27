Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 18th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th.

Shares of BLX opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $819.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $29.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

