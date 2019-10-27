Baldrige Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.94.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at $47,175,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.65 per share, with a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,384.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $126.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $399.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $126.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.