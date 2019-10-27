Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

AYTU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Securities set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aytu Bioscience and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Aytu Bioscience from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

AYTU opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 4.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. Aytu Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.61.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. Aytu Bioscience had a negative net margin of 370.62% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Aytu Bioscience will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the second quarter worth $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience by 24.1% in the third quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 249,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 48,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

