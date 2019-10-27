Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AXSM. William Blair initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.13.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $23.42. 554,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,800. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 2.59.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie acquired 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $54,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,912. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Biegel & Waller LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 53.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

