Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to Hold

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $46.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CAR. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on Avis Budget Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northcoast Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Avis Budget Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.90. 1,256,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,747. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $37.27.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 75.35% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,082,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,436,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,834,000 after purchasing an additional 760,520 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 437,241 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 828,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,136,000 after purchasing an additional 399,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,772,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.