AutoNation (AN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AN stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.35.

Several analysts have commented on AN shares. TheStreet raised shares of AutoNation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

In related news, COO James R. Bender sold 767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $37,084.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 71,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $3,736,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,786 shares of company stock valued at $8,101,586. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

