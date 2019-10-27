Aurora Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 27th. One Aurora token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax, Kucoin, Bitinka and CoinEgg. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Aurora has a total market cap of $46.51 million and $1.79 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00037135 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006507 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.40 or 0.05338921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000234 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043797 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000057 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitinka, CoinEgg and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

