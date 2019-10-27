AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

ATRC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $26.59 on Friday. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 1,454 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $47,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,039,381. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 48,804 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $1,250,846.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,338,242.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 19.6% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 808,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,165,000 after buying an additional 132,778 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 6.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,358 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after buying an additional 32,816 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter worth $341,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 2.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 65,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter worth $10,825,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

