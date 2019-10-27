Atlas Protocol (ATP) Market Cap Achieves $22.30 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 27th. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $22.30 million and $631,210.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 40.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00201572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.70 or 0.01484379 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00028925 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00113179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

