Asian Dragon Reaches Market Cap of $106,369.00 (AD)

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Asian Dragon has a market capitalization of $106,369.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asian Dragon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherFlyer and token.store. During the last week, Asian Dragon has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005610 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000590 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 76.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Asian Dragon Profile

AD is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,067,222 tokens. Asian Dragon’s official website is www.asiandragoncoin.com . Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Asian Dragon Token Trading

Asian Dragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Dragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Dragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

