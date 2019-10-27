Ascential (LON:ASCL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $335.60

Shares of Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 335.60 ($4.39) and last traded at GBX 335.60 ($4.39), with a volume of 877686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363.60 ($4.75).

ASCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ascential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 459.50 ($6.00).

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 371.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 370.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

