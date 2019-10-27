Ascential (LON:ASCL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Ascential (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASCL. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ascential to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 459.50 ($6.00).

Shares of LON:ASCL opened at GBX 352.40 ($4.60) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 371.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 370.33. Ascential has a 1 year low of GBX 331.20 ($4.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 418 ($5.46).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

