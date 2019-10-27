Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Shares Up 6.1%

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP)’s share price shot up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.93, 1,555,223 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,615,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on PUMP. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $10.70 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Johnson Rice set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. R. F. Lafferty restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.58 million. Asante Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 1,276.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asante Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $773,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 160,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 159,654 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,212,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,108,000 after acquiring an additional 100,657 shares during the period.

About Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

