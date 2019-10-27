ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Lifted to Buy at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ARR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $990.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $22.73.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of ($50.63) million for the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 173.23%. On average, analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

